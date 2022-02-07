Enigma wins 3,161,000 pounds / $4,292,322

Today News

Auction house Sotheby's has announced the sale of the world's largest faceted black diamond "The Enigma".

“This 555.55 carat Black Diamond sold for £3,161,000 / $4,292,322. The buyer has opted to use cryptocurrency for the purchase,” said the Auction house.

The name of the buyer is not disclosed, but billionaire Richard Heart has already announced the purchase of the stone.

The Enigma is an exquisite and extremely rare carbonado type black diamond, weighing a staggering 555.55 carats. It far surpasses the weight of both the Great Star of Africa, 530.2 carats, and the Golden Jubilee, 545.67 carats, making it not only one of the largest fancy black natural-colour diamonds in the world, but also the largest faceted diamond to ever appear on the auction market.

According to scientists, the age of black diamonds ranges from 2.6 to 3.2 billion years. It is possible that it is a fragment of a large asteroid.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



