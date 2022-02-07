Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Enigma wins 3,161,000 pounds / $4,292,322
“This 555.55 carat Black Diamond sold for £3,161,000 / $4,292,322. The buyer has opted to use cryptocurrency for the purchase,” said the Auction house.
The name of the buyer is not disclosed, but billionaire Richard Heart has already announced the purchase of the stone.
The Enigma is an exquisite and extremely rare carbonado type black diamond, weighing a staggering 555.55 carats. It far surpasses the weight of both the Great Star of Africa, 530.2 carats, and the Golden Jubilee, 545.67 carats, making it not only one of the largest fancy black natural-colour diamonds in the world, but also the largest faceted diamond to ever appear on the auction market.
According to scientists, the age of black diamonds ranges from 2.6 to 3.2 billion years. It is possible that it is a fragment of a large asteroid.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished