Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Zim ruling party threatens gold-rich Redwing Mine
Party secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa was quoted by the Zimbabwe Mail as saying that the ownership of the mine would be handed over to artisanal miners aligned to Zanu PF.
“It is not our problem as a government about what is happening at the mine, but it is the problem of the investor,” he said.
“When I am back in Harare, I am going to approach President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Ministry of Finance so that we can buy and take over the mine by the end of the year.
“The government will then engage illegal miners because we want orderly mining here in Penhalonga.”
The mine’s employees recently demonstrated against plans by the judicial management to reinstate Betterbrands Mining Company (BMC) under unclear circumstances.
The workers preferred Metallon Gold ahead of BMC.
Meanwhile, the Centre for Research and Development director James Mupfumi has accused Chinamasa of showboating.
“How do you say the government wants to take over when it is the same government which is allowing gold barons to invade the same Redwing Mine?” he asked.
“We want Parliament to summon Redwing and investigate the issue of gold leakages because the companies which have been operating there are behind the leakages, it has been since 2018 whereby dubious companies have been operating at the Redwing Mine.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished