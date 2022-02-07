Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Diamcor’s Feb tender rakes in over $1mln
It said the tender, which was held early this month included three individual rough diamonds in the specials (+10.8 carats) category, with the largest being a low quality 16.79-carat rough diamond.
Dimacor said while larger individual special rough diamonds have the potential to significantly increase the average dollar per carat achieved in any tender, this was not the case in the February tender and the strong pricing achieved was the result of increases experienced throughout all categories and assortments offered.
“We are very pleased with the results of our first tender and sale of 2022, as it confirms both the quality of our diamonds and the strength of the buyers at our tenders held in conjunction with Koin International in Dubai, UAE,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.
“Rough diamond prices appear to have increased as a result of strong demand and low inventories, and we are continuing to work diligently on the completion of our Phase two upgrades in the coming months with an eye on further increasing our processing volumes in this positive diamond market.”
The company plans to complete a second tender and sale before the end of the first quarter.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished