Diamcor’s Feb tender rakes in over $1mln

Today News

Diamcor Mining recently tendered and sold 3,062.53 carats at its Krone Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa generating gross revenues of just above $1 million, resulting in an average price of $329.93 per carat.

It said the tender, which was held early this month included three individual rough diamonds in the specials (+10.8 carats) category, with the largest being a low quality 16.79-carat rough diamond.

Dimacor said while larger individual special rough diamonds have the potential to significantly increase the average dollar per carat achieved in any tender, this was not the case in the February tender and the strong pricing achieved was the result of increases experienced throughout all categories and assortments offered.

“We are very pleased with the results of our first tender and sale of 2022, as it confirms both the quality of our diamonds and the strength of the buyers at our tenders held in conjunction with Koin International in Dubai, UAE,” said company chief executive Dean Taylor.

“Rough diamond prices appear to have increased as a result of strong demand and low inventories, and we are continuing to work diligently on the completion of our Phase two upgrades in the coming months with an eye on further increasing our processing volumes in this positive diamond market.”

The company plans to complete a second tender and sale before the end of the first quarter.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



