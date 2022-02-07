Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Norilsk Nickel net profit up 92% in 2021
EBITDA increased 37% y-o-y to USD 10.5 billion while EBITDA margin amounted to 59%.
At the same time social expenses doubled to just over USD 1 billion mostly as result of provisions related to the agreements on social and economic development of the city of Norilsk and the Krasnoyarsk region.
CAPEX increased 57% y-o-y to a record USD 2.8 billion driven by growth of investments into key strategic projects. Net debt was almost flat y-o-y at USD 4.9 billion with net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.5x as of December 31, 2021.
In October 2021, the Company successfully placed a 5-year USD 500 mln Eurobond with a coupon rate of 2.80% marking the lowest ever spread to the benchmark in the history of Nornickel’s public offerings.
On December 27, 2021, EGM approved the interim dividend for the 9 months of 2021 in the amount of RUB 1,523.17 per ordinary share for the total amount of RUB 232.84 bn.
The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, noted that the consumption of Norilsk Nickel products grew rapidly in 2021 due to the recovery of the global economy after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. «In 2021, Nornickel delivered strong financial performance. Revenue was up 15% y-o-y to USD 17.9 billion driven by higher metal prices and sales of palladium from earlier accumulated stocks,» he said.
Victoria Quiri for Rough&Polished