ALROSA reports preliminary rough and polished sales results for January 2022

ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds in January 2022 accounted for $325 million, including $315 million of rough diamond sales and $10 million of polished.

“January saw continuing strong demand for diamonds from midstream companies seeking to stock up after a successful holiday season sales across all the key markets. At the same time, sales have been capped by current production levels, similar to the situation seen in the second half of 2021. On the back of the changes in the sales mix and the price index’s annual growth the average revenue per carat considerably increased from January 2021, when diamond miners had extensive inventories. Amid limited diamond supply globally, ALROSA continues with its measures to quickly respond to market demand by accelerating pre-sale diamond processing,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





