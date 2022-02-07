Angola eyes Dubai investments in Saurimo diamond development hub

Angola is set to convene an investment forum for the Saurimo diamond development hub in the United Arab Emirates on 22 February.

The National Diamond Company of Angola (ENDIAMA) said the event was being promoted by SODIAM with the support of The New Jeweller.

ENDIAMA and a delegation from the mineral resources ministry will also attend the forum.

The Saurimo Diamond Hub, which was opened last year, has an area of more than 3,00,000 square meters.

Three major Diamond cutting factories are now operating at the diamond hub.

These are the KGK Group, which can cut 12,000 carats per month, Kapu Gems with a capacity to cut 5000 carats per month and Stardiam with a capacity to cut more than 5000 carats per month.

The hub has manufacturing, cutting, polishing, training, and leisure areas.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



