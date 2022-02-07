Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Rough diamond production in 2021 reached 116 million carats - report
A 16-million-carat supply increase was offset by an 11-million-carat loss from the closure of the Argyle mine in November 2020. The majority of growth came from Botswana, Canada, Russia, and South Africa. In Botswana, a 5-million-carat improvement came from De Beers treating higher-grade ore at Jwaneng. In Canada, production renewal at Ekati and Renard contributed an additional 4 million carats.
ALROSA increased output by 2.5 million carats by treating higher-grade ore at Botuobinskaya, increasing ore processing volumes at Nyurbinskaya pipe and Udachny mine, and resuming production at Aikhal mine and Verkhne-Munskoe deposit.
De Beers’ South African production increased with the higher-grade ore from the final cut of the Venetia open pit.
Rough diamond sales increased 62% in 2021. Miners increased production volumes and pulled from inventories to satisfy strong demand from cutters and polishers. Rough prices increased as midstream companies rushed to restock to meet growing demand. At the end of 2021, upstream inventories hit historically low levels—about 29 million carats, which is close to average technical stock levels.
Production is expected to hit 120+ million carats in 2022 but is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels within the next five years. The largest short-term threat is new coronavirus strains (e.g., the omicron variant) that might disrupt production and logistics again. Major new projects have not been announced and investments in exploration are limited, so production growth will likely stay at 1% to 2% per year during the next half-decade. Promising demand growth and production scarcity support stability or further price growth for rough diamonds, the report says.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished