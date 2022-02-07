IDI to bring Israeli exhibitors to JGT Dubai Israel pavilion

Today News

The Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) will be bringing Israeli diamond companies to exhibit at the JGT Dubai show from February 22 – 24, 2022. This is the first time that IDI will be presenting an Israel Diamond Pavilion in a Dubai show, says a press release from IDI.

The Israeli companies will be exhibiting both natural loose diamonds and diamond jewelry. The participating companies are D.N Diamonds, Dayagi Diamonds, Direct Diamond Solutions, G. Arabov Diamonds, El. Diamonds Trading, Tiroche Diamonds, TOC The Excellent Make, West Africa Diamonds, House of Gems Israel, Moshe Namdar Masingita and YDI-Yoshfe Diamonds International.

The pavilion will contain an IDI informational booth as well as IDI Show terminals for searching a database of all the Israeli goods at the pavilion. IDI will also have a lounge for buyers and guests where soft drinks, coffee and snacks will be served throughout the day.

IDI Managing Director Aviel Elia said, “This is our first Dubai show, but I’m sure it will not be the last. Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Dubai has become a very important trading partner for the Israeli Diamond Industry and represents a considerable part of Israel’s diamond exports. I look forward to experiencing the show for the first time, together with the Israeli exhibitors.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



