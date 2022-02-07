Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
IDI to bring Israeli exhibitors to JGT Dubai Israel pavilion
The Israeli companies will be exhibiting both natural loose diamonds and diamond jewelry. The participating companies are D.N Diamonds, Dayagi Diamonds, Direct Diamond Solutions, G. Arabov Diamonds, El. Diamonds Trading, Tiroche Diamonds, TOC The Excellent Make, West Africa Diamonds, House of Gems Israel, Moshe Namdar Masingita and YDI-Yoshfe Diamonds International.
The pavilion will contain an IDI informational booth as well as IDI Show terminals for searching a database of all the Israeli goods at the pavilion. IDI will also have a lounge for buyers and guests where soft drinks, coffee and snacks will be served throughout the day.
IDI Managing Director Aviel Elia said, “This is our first Dubai show, but I’m sure it will not be the last. Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Dubai has become a very important trading partner for the Israeli Diamond Industry and represents a considerable part of Israel’s diamond exports. I look forward to experiencing the show for the first time, together with the Israeli exhibitors.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished