Zim’s How Mine boosts 2021 gold output

Bulawayo Mining Corporation (BMC)’s holding company How Mine lifted its gold output in 2021 by 59% to 30 381 ounces following a capital injection and improved mining standards, according to local media reports.

The company had projected an output of 28 766 ounces in 2021.

“An increase in capital expenditure, which was used to acquire new mining equipment and to deepen the shaft, saw the company recording higher gold production,” BMC managing director Kimbton Chiota was quoted as saying by New Zimbabwe.com.

“This project was commissioned in the last quarter of the year 2020.”

The mining firm injected $5 million for a shaft sinking project that opened up new mining areas.

The mine is currently carrying out exploration, both on the surface and underground, to open up the resource base for expansion.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished