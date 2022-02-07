Petra Diamonds appoints new non-executive director

Today News

Petra Diamonds has appointed Jon Dudas as an independent non-executive director of the company from 1 March 2022.

He is the current chairperson of Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, which he joined in 2020.

Dudas previously served as an independent non-executive director and chairperson of the National Atomic Company Kazatomprom.

At BHP he was president and chief executive of their global $5 billion per annum revenue Aluminium division.

He holds degrees in Mining Engineering, Mineral Economics and Management of Business Administration.

“Jon has very broad experience across the mining and resources sectors, in operations, general management, finance and strategy, and has held Board positions with major companies, all of which will greatly assist in the strategic development of the Company,” said Petra non-executive chairman Peter Hill.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



