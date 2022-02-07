Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Petra Diamonds appoints new non-executive director
He is the current chairperson of Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, which he joined in 2020.
Dudas previously served as an independent non-executive director and chairperson of the National Atomic Company Kazatomprom.
At BHP he was president and chief executive of their global $5 billion per annum revenue Aluminium division.
He holds degrees in Mining Engineering, Mineral Economics and Management of Business Administration.
“Jon has very broad experience across the mining and resources sectors, in operations, general management, finance and strategy, and has held Board positions with major companies, all of which will greatly assist in the strategic development of the Company,” said Petra non-executive chairman Peter Hill.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished