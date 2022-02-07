Junwex SPb, results

Today News

On Sunday, February 6, the exhibition "JUNWEX Petersburg 2022" completed its work, which was held in the difficult conditions of quarantine and entry into the State Integrated Information System for Control over the Circulation of Precious Metals and Precious Stones (SIIS).

Nevertheless, JUNWEX Petersburg showed the unshakable resilience of jewelers who are able to survive in the economic and administrative conditions of both external and internal crises.

As part of the business program of the exhibition, a joint meeting of the Council of the Guild of Jewelers of Russia and the Russian Jewelry Trade Club was held with the participation of heads of regional public organizations of the industry, representatives of jewelry production and trade. The discussion of how to improve the SIIS ended with practical recommendations that the Guild will pass on to the project developers and relevant government agencies.

2459 wholesalers took part in the exhibition.

The secretariat of the Russian Jewelry Trade Club showed the statements of 102 new retail players who became members of the largest branch public union.

There were many trading companies from distant regions, including those from Yakutsk, Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Kamchatka, Abakan, Kazakhstan, etc.

In the mid-price jewelry assortment and silver goods, those who "guessed" the right kind of goods got good results.

Natasha Libelle, Imperial, Delta, Klondike, Silver Factory ArgentA, Lucas-Gold, Granat, Sargon, Talent, Diamonds of Kostroma, Dynasty, Krasnoselsky Yuvelirprom, Vesna, Grant, Violet, Sanis, Berger, Pokrovsky Jewelry, FIT, Karatov, Jewelry Traditions, Alkor, Rusgoldart, Master Brilliant, Summer, Atoll, De Fleur, Platina, Alfa-Karat, Efremov, Platinor, Brillian Style, Altmaster, Sun Stone, Salam, Dilight, Vyritsa, Aurora, Corde, Silver Council also justified their efforts to improve the design of the collections.

Sokolov organized a meeting with key customers, awarded partners at the end of the year, held negotiations and presented a new project - a franchise of the Diamant brand, as well as novelties in the assortment of all its sub-brands.

Kabarovsky jewelery house attracted great attention to its design innovations.

In addition to business events, the JUNWEX Petersburg program included many interesting thematic events: the art meeting "Many Faces of Modern" with the participation of art critic Polina Pavlovich, a color therapy session with designer Natalya Timofeeva, a show of evening dresses, a master class on making a pendant with enamel from School of Jewelry, which celebrated its 21st birthday within the framework of the exhibition.

It should be noted the special approach of the participants to their design: the stands of Imperial, Graf Koltsov, Vesna and Kabarovsky were non-standard and memorable. Of course, the showcases of Chamovskikh JH, Maxim Demidov, Ringo, Sarkissian, Aleksey Pomelnikov, MEUZ Yuvelirprom with new precious achievements became the decoration of the exhibition.

Also, the names of companies recognized at the end of 2021 as "Industry Leaders of the Northwestern Federal District" were announced at JUNWEX, including YuI TRADE (TALENT), FIT, the Russian Gems Imperial Jewelry Factory, GRANT, VIP-2000 and Mikhailov Workshops.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





