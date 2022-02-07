Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Junwex SPb, results
Nevertheless, JUNWEX Petersburg showed the unshakable resilience of jewelers who are able to survive in the economic and administrative conditions of both external and internal crises.
As part of the business program of the exhibition, a joint meeting of the Council of the Guild of Jewelers of Russia and the Russian Jewelry Trade Club was held with the participation of heads of regional public organizations of the industry, representatives of jewelry production and trade. The discussion of how to improve the SIIS ended with practical recommendations that the Guild will pass on to the project developers and relevant government agencies.
2459 wholesalers took part in the exhibition.
The secretariat of the Russian Jewelry Trade Club showed the statements of 102 new retail players who became members of the largest branch public union.
There were many trading companies from distant regions, including those from Yakutsk, Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Kamchatka, Abakan, Kazakhstan, etc.
In the mid-price jewelry assortment and silver goods, those who "guessed" the right kind of goods got good results.
Natasha Libelle, Imperial, Delta, Klondike, Silver Factory ArgentA, Lucas-Gold, Granat, Sargon, Talent, Diamonds of Kostroma, Dynasty, Krasnoselsky Yuvelirprom, Vesna, Grant, Violet, Sanis, Berger, Pokrovsky Jewelry, FIT, Karatov, Jewelry Traditions, Alkor, Rusgoldart, Master Brilliant, Summer, Atoll, De Fleur, Platina, Alfa-Karat, Efremov, Platinor, Brillian Style, Altmaster, Sun Stone, Salam, Dilight, Vyritsa, Aurora, Corde, Silver Council also justified their efforts to improve the design of the collections.
Sokolov organized a meeting with key customers, awarded partners at the end of the year, held negotiations and presented a new project - a franchise of the Diamant brand, as well as novelties in the assortment of all its sub-brands.
Kabarovsky jewelery house attracted great attention to its design innovations.
In addition to business events, the JUNWEX Petersburg program included many interesting thematic events: the art meeting "Many Faces of Modern" with the participation of art critic Polina Pavlovich, a color therapy session with designer Natalya Timofeeva, a show of evening dresses, a master class on making a pendant with enamel from School of Jewelry, which celebrated its 21st birthday within the framework of the exhibition.
It should be noted the special approach of the participants to their design: the stands of Imperial, Graf Koltsov, Vesna and Kabarovsky were non-standard and memorable. Of course, the showcases of Chamovskikh JH, Maxim Demidov, Ringo, Sarkissian, Aleksey Pomelnikov, MEUZ Yuvelirprom with new precious achievements became the decoration of the exhibition.
Also, the names of companies recognized at the end of 2021 as "Industry Leaders of the Northwestern Federal District" were announced at JUNWEX, including YuI TRADE (TALENT), FIT, the Russian Gems Imperial Jewelry Factory, GRANT, VIP-2000 and Mikhailov Workshops.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished