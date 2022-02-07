Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
07 february 2022
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Chile produces slightly less than 504,000 tons of copper in December
"This is the largest number in the last 12 months. Nevertheless, the increase in production in December could not prevent a decrease of 1.9% in copper production for the whole of 2021, which amounted to 5.68 million tons," Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank, said quoted by lantenne.com.
According to the estimates of the Chilean mining company Codelco, in 2022-2023, global copper production will increase at a faster pace than demand growth.
"The supply situation, which should improve in any case, in our opinion, should prevent a sharp rise in copper prices," the Commerzbank analyst said.
Copper is an industrial component used in electrical cables, from real estate to electronics, the demand for which depends on the state of the industry and global growth.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished