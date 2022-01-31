Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
Yesterday
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Surat’s diamond studded silver jewellery finds takers across continents
At present more than 50 companies in the city export silver jewellery. Unlike gold, the diamond-studded silver jewellery being made in Surat is not heavy. Jewellers said most silver jewellery are being used as fashion ornaments and are in the range of $10 to $50.
The jewellery has minus 4 and melee size very small diamonds in them. Usually, the diamonds are in the range of 0.07 to 0.15 carat and the finished product is so well made that it often looks like white gold.
Over 50 companies in Surat manufacture silver jewellery apart from gold ornaments. The diamond-studded silver jewellery of Surat is quite famous in the open table concept sold outside shops in foreign countries and exports have been rising every year, according to Mukesh Vaghani, a leading diamond exporter.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished