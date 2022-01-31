Surat’s diamond studded silver jewellery finds takers across continents

Surat which specialises in diamond-studded gold jewellery is now earning itself a name in the silver business too. Diamond-studded silver jewellery from the city is finding many takers across continents including the US, Australia, Europe and Hong Kong resulting in more units in Surat taking up the business, according to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror.

At present more than 50 companies in the city export silver jewellery. Unlike gold, the diamond-studded silver jewellery being made in Surat is not heavy. Jewellers said most silver jewellery are being used as fashion ornaments and are in the range of $10 to $50.

The jewellery has minus 4 and melee size very small diamonds in them. Usually, the diamonds are in the range of 0.07 to 0.15 carat and the finished product is so well made that it often looks like white gold.

Over 50 companies in Surat manufacture silver jewellery apart from gold ornaments. The diamond-studded silver jewellery of Surat is quite famous in the open table concept sold outside shops in foreign countries and exports have been rising every year, according to Mukesh Vaghani, a leading diamond exporter.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





