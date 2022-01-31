Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
Yesterday
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
DDE hosts tender featuring 1086.10 ct diamond
The tender was managed by Koin International and took place ahead of the Dubai Diamond Conference slated for 21 February 2022, which will bring together leaders from across the global industry to discuss the future of diamonds.
Left to right - Martin Leake, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and Jacob Gill Image credit: DMCC
Sourced from Southern Africa, this was the largest ever gem-quality rough diamond to be hosted by and sold at the DDE. Given its size, there has been a surge in global interest in the stone, with diamond experts flying in from across the world to view it ahead of its sale this week.
The DDE has already hosted six major tenders this year, reaching over USD 300 million worth of rough diamonds traded.
