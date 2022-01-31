DDE hosts tender featuring 1086.10 ct diamond

Left to right - Martin Leake, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and Jacob Gill Image credit: DMCC

DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has announced that its Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) has hosted a tender this week featuring an astonishing 1086.10-carat gem-quality diamond.The tender was managed by Koin International and took place ahead of the Dubai Diamond Conference slated for 21 February 2022, which will bring together leaders from across the global industry to discuss the future of diamonds.Sourced from Southern Africa, this was the largest ever gem-quality rough diamond to be hosted by and sold at the DDE. Given its size, there has been a surge in global interest in the stone, with diamond experts flying in from across the world to view it ahead of its sale this week.The DDE has already hosted six major tenders this year, reaching over USD 300 million worth of rough diamonds traded.