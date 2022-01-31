Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
Yesterday
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
PGMs miner Tharisa signs MoU on solar photovoltaic project
The MoU, which is a precursor to the signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the supply of electricity on a take-or-pay basis, envisages the partners develop, finance, construct, own, operate and maintain a solar photovoltaic project for power supply to the Tharisa Mine, located in South Africa.
“Tharisa plays a significant part in the global energy transition movement, and we are committed to producing these key metals in a sustainable manner,” said the company head of environmental, social governance Tebogo Matsimela.
“The solar power solution provided by Total Eren is but one of several steps we are taking to ensure our flagship Tharisa Mine, which has a life of mine of over 50 years, has a reduced carbon footprint.
“Our goal is to reduce our carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 and ultimately become net carbon neutral by 2050.”
The project is anticipated to initially provide a 40-Megawatt peak, with demand expected to increase over the life of the Tharisa Mine, adequately covering its current energy requirements.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished