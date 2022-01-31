PGMs miner Tharisa signs MoU on solar photovoltaic project

Today News

Tharisa, the platinum group metals (PGMs), and chrome co-producer has signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Total Eren, a leading international renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP), and Chariot, the African focused transitional energy company on the solar photovoltaic project.

The MoU, which is a precursor to the signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the supply of electricity on a take-or-pay basis, envisages the partners develop, finance, construct, own, operate and maintain a solar photovoltaic project for power supply to the Tharisa Mine, located in South Africa.

“Tharisa plays a significant part in the global energy transition movement, and we are committed to producing these key metals in a sustainable manner,” said the company head of environmental, social governance Tebogo Matsimela.

“The solar power solution provided by Total Eren is but one of several steps we are taking to ensure our flagship Tharisa Mine, which has a life of mine of over 50 years, has a reduced carbon footprint.

“Our goal is to reduce our carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 and ultimately become net carbon neutral by 2050.”

The project is anticipated to initially provide a 40-Megawatt peak, with demand expected to increase over the life of the Tharisa Mine, adequately covering its current energy requirements.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





