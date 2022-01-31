Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
Yesterday
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Zimbabwe reverses 2020 decision on mining royalties
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said in a statement that mining companies can now pay up to half of their royalties in the local currency, the Zimbabwean dollar.
The same will apply to taxes and duties levied on imported vehicles.
He said taxes due from exporters will be paid in both foreign and local currencies in proportion to approved retention levels.
“These measures reflect the government’s commitment to promote the wider use of the Zimbabwean dollar and to continuously strengthen the economy so as to build lasting macro-economic stability,” said Ncube.
The weakening of the Zimbabwean dollar had been fueling inflation which rose to more than 60% in January, from 54% in October 2021.
The Zimbabwean dollar has weakened 6.8% this year to 116.65 per dollar.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished