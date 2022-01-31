Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
Today
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
WGC Report: Gold demand hits highest level in more than two years
Gold bar and coin demand rose 31% to an 8-year high of 1,180t as retail investors sought a haven against the backdrop of rising inflation and ongoing economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The World Gold Council’s data series reported outflows of 173t in 2021 from gold-backed ETFs as some more tactical investors reduced hedges early in the year amid COVID vaccine rollouts while rising interest rates made holding gold more expensive.
Nevertheless, these outflows represent only a fraction of the 2,200t that gold ETFs have accumulated over the preceding five years, demonstrating the continuing importance investors place on including gold in their portfolio.
The jewellery sector rebounded to match 2019’s pre-pandemic total of 2,124t. This was aided by a strong Q4 when demand reached its highest level since Q2 2013 – a quarter where the price of gold was 25% lower than the average comparative price in 2021; further highlighting the strength of demand in the most recent quarter.
For the twelfth consecutive year, central banks were net purchasers of gold, adding 463t to their holdings, which was 82% higher than 2020. A diverse group of central banks from both emerging and developed markets added to their gold reserves, lifting the global total to a nearly 30-year high. The use of gold in the technology sector in 2021 increased 9% to reach a three-year high of 330t.
Gold is expected to face similar dynamics in 2022 to those seen last year, with competing forces supporting and curtailing its performance. Near term, the gold price will likely react to real rates, which in turn will respond to the speed at which global central banks tighten monetary policy and their effectiveness in controlling inflation.
Historically, these market dynamics have created headwinds for gold. However, elevated inflation is seen at the start of this year and the possibility of market pullbacks will likely sustain demand for gold as a hedge. In addition, gold may continue to find support from consumer and central bank demand.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished