Antwerp diamonds shine again

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), the official representative of the Antwerp diamond industry, can close 2021 as the year of the comeback, AWDC press-service reports.

With $37.23 billion in imports and exports of traded diamonds, the Belgian diamond sector is doing slightly better than in 2019, the year before the pandemic. But the Antwerp diamond sector wants above all to prepare for the future in order to consolidate its leadership position, in a market where fewer and fewer diamonds are being mined.

That in 2020 the damage from the pandemic in Antwerp was less drastic than in other trading centers was already a boost, but also in 2021 Antwerp knows how to make use of its leading position.

With 204.6 million carats, it does 6% better than in 2019. Travel restrictions and limited social spending such as restaurant visits and outings among the average consumer have left room for larger luxury purchases such as jewelry.

In the last quarter, according to experts, about 42% more jewelry was sold than in 2019. For all of 2021, more than $95 billion in jewelry sales were expected in the US alone, which is an increase of almost 52%.

CEO - Ari Epstein: “It goes without saying that with this result we can state that the Antwerp diamond sector has now definitely left the pandemic behind and we are once again looking to the future. Antwerp is the most attractive market for diamonds and it is reassuring that this trend will continue in 2022.”

The first auction of rough diamonds in Antwerp already broke a record. No less than 130 dollars per carat was bid, 35% more than what a similar offer by the same company in Dubai yielded. This is a strong signal that the buyers’ market is firmly in the saddle in Antwerp.

This high demand has also had an impact on the diamond price, supply and demand. Due to the strong end of year sprint, many diamond merchants have been able to largely eliminate their large stocks. As production by mining companies has slightly decreased, the tightness in the supply of diamonds has pushed the diamond price up sharply in 2021, the press release says.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





