Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time

Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...

Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”

Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...

31 january 2022

Is it worth buying a diamond ring?

Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...

24 january 2022

New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall

The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...

17 january 2022

LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market

Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016.  He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...

10 january 2022

JGT Dubai Fair to present latest collections from global suppliers

Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai), scheduled for February 22 to 24 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is the industry’s first physical B2B fair of the year.
The Belgium and Israel Pavilions serve as destinations for loose diamonds. The Colombia Pavilion, hosted by ACODES, is presenting a glittering showcase of vibrant emeralds sourced from the South American country’s prized mines. The India, Turkey and Russia Pavilions are likewise highlighting their respective markets’ strengths in jewellery design and manufacturing.
In addition to the national pavilions, the fair is featuring select suppliers from Hong Kong, Italy, the UAE and other key sourcing locations.
Jointly organised by Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the show is bringing the industry back together for three days of product discovery and order-writing, said Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


