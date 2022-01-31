Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
JGT Dubai Fair to present latest collections from global suppliers
The Belgium and Israel Pavilions serve as destinations for loose diamonds. The Colombia Pavilion, hosted by ACODES, is presenting a glittering showcase of vibrant emeralds sourced from the South American country’s prized mines. The India, Turkey and Russia Pavilions are likewise highlighting their respective markets’ strengths in jewellery design and manufacturing.
In addition to the national pavilions, the fair is featuring select suppliers from Hong Kong, Italy, the UAE and other key sourcing locations.
Jointly organised by Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the show is bringing the industry back together for three days of product discovery and order-writing, said Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery.
