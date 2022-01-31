JGT Dubai Fair to present latest collections from global suppliers

Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai), scheduled for February 22 to 24 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is the industry’s first physical B2B fair of the year.

The Belgium and Israel Pavilions serve as destinations for loose diamonds. The Colombia Pavilion, hosted by ACODES, is presenting a glittering showcase of vibrant emeralds sourced from the South American country’s prized mines. The India, Turkey and Russia Pavilions are likewise highlighting their respective markets’ strengths in jewellery design and manufacturing.

In addition to the national pavilions, the fair is featuring select suppliers from Hong Kong, Italy, the UAE and other key sourcing locations.

Jointly organised by Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the show is bringing the industry back together for three days of product discovery and order-writing, said Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





