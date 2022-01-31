Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
In Russia, demand for jewelry increased by 25%
The growth was stimulated by online jewelry sales, the redistribution of spending from traveling to buying jewelry, as well as deferred demand.
In 2022, the situation may change - companies expect jewelry prices to rise by 10-15%, which may affect demand.
According to the association "Guild of Jewelers of Russia", sales of jewelry in physical and monetary terms in 2021 increased by 20-25% compared to the same period in 2020.
Last year, the average receipt for jewelry also increased - by 27% compared to 2020 and by 17% compared to 2019, said Alexey Felixov, CEO of "585*Gold". According to the company, one of the most popular product groups in 2021 was wedding rings. Their sales increased by 19% compared to 2020 and by 15% compared to 2019.
Gold chains and bracelets were also in demand, the sale of which jumped by 20%, and jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones of the middle and high price segments - plus 25% in this category.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished