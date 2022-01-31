In Russia, demand for jewelry increased by 25%

Jewelry sales in Russia in 2021 increased by 20-25% compared to the previous year, when there was a decline, the association "Guild of Jewelers of Russia" told Izvestia.

The growth was stimulated by online jewelry sales, the redistribution of spending from traveling to buying jewelry, as well as deferred demand.

In 2022, the situation may change - companies expect jewelry prices to rise by 10-15%, which may affect demand.

According to the association "Guild of Jewelers of Russia", sales of jewelry in physical and monetary terms in 2021 increased by 20-25% compared to the same period in 2020.

Last year, the average receipt for jewelry also increased - by 27% compared to 2020 and by 17% compared to 2019, said Alexey Felixov, CEO of "585*Gold". According to the company, one of the most popular product groups in 2021 was wedding rings. Their sales increased by 19% compared to 2020 and by 15% compared to 2019.

Gold chains and bracelets were also in demand, the sale of which jumped by 20%, and jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones of the middle and high price segments - plus 25% in this category.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





