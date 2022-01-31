Gemfields boosts emerald output, sales

Image credit: Gemfields

Gemfields increased emerald output at its 75%-owned Kagem mine, in Zambia to 32.01-million carats in 2021 at an average grade of 191 carats per tonne compared with the 9.38-million carats at an average grade of 202 carats per tonne, respectively, in 2020.It said the total emerald Kagem auction revenue in 2021 was $92.3 million.Kagem sold 270 000 carats of emeralds for $31.4-million from online auctions conducted between March and April 2021, resulting in an average carat value of $115.59 per carat.The company’s online auctions between July and August raked in $23.1-million or $6.61 per carat from 3.5-million carats sold.Gemfields said online auctions convened in November and December, Kagem sold 250 000 carats for $37.78-million or $150.65 per carat.Meanwhile, Kagem mine’s expenditure on plant, property and equipment was $2.27-million last year, while cash operating costs reached $32.83-million.