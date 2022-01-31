Exclusive
Kimberley Process is not static but dynamic, seeking to improve over time
Paulo Mvika is a Mining Engineer, a graduated from the University of Friendship with the Peoples of Moscow, Russia, in 1990; he has a Post Graduate Diploma in Economic Evaluation of Mining Projects from the National Higher School of Mines in Paris, France...
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Gemfields boosts emerald output, sales
Image credit: Gemfields
It said the total emerald Kagem auction revenue in 2021 was $92.3 million.
Kagem sold 270 000 carats of emeralds for $31.4-million from online auctions conducted between March and April 2021, resulting in an average carat value of $115.59 per carat.
The company’s online auctions between July and August raked in $23.1-million or $6.61 per carat from 3.5-million carats sold.
Gemfields said online auctions convened in November and December, Kagem sold 250 000 carats for $37.78-million or $150.65 per carat.
Meanwhile, Kagem mine’s expenditure on plant, property and equipment was $2.27-million last year, while cash operating costs reached $32.83-million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished