Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
DRDGOLD projects lower H1 earnings
The group is set to publish its results for the period on or about February 16.
It said in a trading statement that it expects to report earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 52.5 cents and 63.6 cents compared to EPS and HEPS of 111 cents for the previous corresponding period, a decrease of between 43% and 53%, respectively.
The expected decreases in EPS and HEPS, it said, are mainly due to the 13% decrease in Rand gold price and an 11% increase in cash operating costs to R1,680.2 million compared to R1,518.8 million in 2020.
DRDGold said at Ergo revenue fell 20% to R1,804.6 million compared to 2020’s R2,268.7 million, due mainly to a 13% decrease in the Rand gold price received as well as a 9% decrease in gold sold to 2,090Kg.
Gold sold decreased as a result of the bulk of the higher-grade reserves in the Knights area reaching the end of life-of-mine.
At Far West Gold Recoveries’ (FWGR’s) revenue decreased by 2% to R693.8 million from R708.7 million in 2020 despite a 13% increase in gold sold to 801Kg, due to a 13% decrease in the Rand gold price received.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished