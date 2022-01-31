Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Gold scam: South Africa loses billions through a VAT fraud scheme
AmaBhungane reports that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) conducted an investigation into the second-hand gold industry and found evidence of a multibillion-rand tax fraud scheme.
Two unnamed two companies were said to have claimed R24.4 billion between 2012 and March 2020 in allegedly fraudulent VAT refunds.
Gold exports are zero-rated for VAT in South Africa, but securing gold scrap locally carries the standard 15% VAT.
“If you can find a way to buy large amounts of gold for export, without paying the obligatory VAT, you can claim 15% of the value of the gold as a refund from SARS on the tax you never actually paid,” reports amaBhungane.
“Key to the scheme is introducing un-taxed gold into the supply chain and faking VAT payments for this gold.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished