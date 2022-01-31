Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Debswana diamond sales up 64% in 2021
The central bank data showed that Debswana’s total value of diamond exports for the period was $3.466 billion in 2021 compared with $2.120 billion, a year earlier.
Debswana sales eased 30% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected diamond trading. However, Anglo recently said demand for rough diamonds had since improved with positive midstream sentiment and strong demand for diamond jewellery continuing over the 2021 holiday period, particularly in the key U.S. consumer market.
The diamond company increased its output by 35% to 22.326 million carats in 2021 compared with 16.559 million carats in 2020.
It sells 75% of its output to De Beers and the remaining 25% to the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished