Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Lab-grown diamond producer LUSIX expands team
This pivotal hire comes as LUSIX expands its production capacity with its new state-of-the-art growing facility currently being built in Israel.
As an executive at LUSIX, Eyal will lead the sales and marketing strategy, including the creation of new partnerships and innovative offerings to support the company’s growth, its clients, and the positive positioning of lab-grown diamonds worldwide.
Eyal brings vast knowledge and experience in the mined diamond industry from his time with I. Hennig & Co, as a De Beers broker and consultant to large international diamond companies throughout the diamond pipeline.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished