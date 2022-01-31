Lab-grown diamond producer LUSIX expands team

LUSIX, a leading technology-driven, sustainable producer of lab-grown diamonds, has announced that it has appointed Eyal Axelrod as its VP of Sales and Marketing.

This pivotal hire comes as LUSIX expands its production capacity with its new state-of-the-art growing facility currently being built in Israel.

As an executive at LUSIX, Eyal will lead the sales and marketing strategy, including the creation of new partnerships and innovative offerings to support the company’s growth, its clients, and the positive positioning of lab-grown diamonds worldwide.

Eyal brings vast knowledge and experience in the mined diamond industry from his time with I. Hennig & Co, as a De Beers broker and consultant to large international diamond companies throughout the diamond pipeline.



