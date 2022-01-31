Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds announced that board of directors approved junior credit facility transaction
At the Special Meeting, the company will seek disinterested shareholder approval for the entry into a new US$50 million junior secured term loan credit facility with an entity ultimately beneficially owned by Dermot Desmond, and the issuance to the Lender or another entity ultimately beneficially owned by Dermot Desmond of warrants and together with the Proposed Loan Agreement to purchase up to 41,000,000 common shares of the company for an aggregate exercise price of approximately US$25,000,000. The Warrants will be exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to the Maturity Date by paying US$0.60975 per common share.
The Proposed Loan Agreement will mature on December 15, 2027 and be secured by substantially all of the properties and assets of the company and its subsidiaries on a junior basis to the company's existing second lien notes.
The Proposed Loan Agreement will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum until December 15, 2022, after which the interest rate will be 2% per annum greater than the interest rate on the debt that replaces or refinances the company's existing second lien notes, payable on a semi-annual basis. The company will be entitled to prepay the Proposed Loan Agreement at any time prior to the Maturity Date without penalty.
The Company intends to issue the Warrants, as described above, as partial consideration for the extension of credit under the Proposed Loan Agreement. The exercise price and number of common shares underlying the Warrants will each be subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished