Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
India’s G&J industry leaders react to the FM’s Union Budget 2022
Reacting to the Union Budget 2022, leaders of the Indian G&J industry commented as below:
Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India at World Gold Council said: “The budget is very positive for the Indian Jewellery Industry. The emphasis on exports was evident with the announcement of a simplified regulatory framework to allow the e-commerce export of jewellery. The general policy thrust aimed at higher economic growth is again a tangible benefit for gold, as it is well established that income growth is the single dominant factor in long term gold demand. Digital push, MSME support and infrastructure spending address several industry priorities and offer significant leverage for the industry to play a bigger economic role. This year’s budget, read in the context of the significant traction in the implementation of previous year's announcements on gold, point to a stable, sustained path to reforms over the years. One more reason for the industry to cheer, after the high five for gold in Q4 by customers.”
Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India opined: “We are pleased with the budget announcement for our sector, particularly the reduction of customs duty on cut and polished diamonds from 7.5% to 5%. This will spur greater demand for natural and real diamonds and also allow diamond companies to boost operations and, in turn, contribute to greater economic growth for the nation. The proposal to create a simplified regulatory framework to enable the use of e-commerce channels to export jewellery will help us seamlessly take forward our initiative to promote trade through the digital mode. This will bring down transaction costs and save time while enabling us to reach out and expand our customer base globally. Overall, we hope that the gems and jewellery sector continues to play a pivotal role in the growth of the economy.”
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said: “The Indian gem & jewellery sector is one of the leading contributors to the national economy and the country is the undisputed leader in diamond processing. Reduction in import duty on cut & polished diamonds to 5% will further help in strengthening the sector and retain its leadership position. Since more than 90% of the gem & jewellery sector consists of MSMEs, the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme” (ECLGS) for MSMEs up to March 2023 will be a great relief to the sector, and we are happy that its outlay has been increased by ₹50,000 crores to a total cover of ₹5 lakh crores.
Acceptance of personal surety bonds in place of bank guarantee for import of gold will meet our longstanding demand of simplifying duty-free gold availability, especially to the SME exporters of gold jewellery and revive the exports of plain gold jewellery. Surety Bonds in place of Bank Guarantee will be made acceptable to reduce indirect costs for suppliers. This will help gold jewellery exports.”
“The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Act will be replaced with new legislation that will enable the states to become partners in the development of enterprise and service hubs. This will cover all large existing and new industrial enclaves to optimally utilise the available infrastructure and enhance the competitiveness of exports. An increase in Capital expenditure by 4.1% is good for the impetus of the economy. A composite basic Customs duty rate of 20% or Rs. 400/kg, whichever is higher is being applied on Imitation Jewellery. The Government has been quick to realise the potential of e-commerce and has proposed to implement a simplified regulatory framework by June 2022 to facilitate gem & jewellery exports through the e-commerce route, ensuring that jewellers from every district in the country can ship their products overseas in a fast and economical manner. This is the need of the hour as the e-commerce sales of jewellery are growing exponentially in the US and the consuming markets. The broad basing of the exports through this measure have the potential to grow the exports from this sector to USD 100 billion in the next 5 years.”
“The announcement of the honourable Finance Minister in bringing a new SEZ regime by changing the SEZ Act is another big relief for our sector as the exports from SEZ are growing at a rapid pace and have the potential of getting FDI in manufacturing and exports of jewellery from SEZ and take the country’s exports to one trillion dollars within the next three years,” he added.
Ashish Pethe, Chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said: “The Union Budget 2022-23 is well-balanced, as the Government is focusing on development, though we were expecting some action on Bullion exchanges and a reduction in Gold Import Duty and GST. However, this budget has the potential to uplift the spending power of rural India by giving them impetus through Govt spending. This will ultimately increase the rural income and help the G&J sector since 60% of the gold demand comes from rural India. We are happy with the reduction in Import duties of cut & polished diamonds, sawn goods, pearls, colour stones. Easing out procedures of eCommerce will also support small businesses and improve exports, as now even the small jeweller will be able to take benefit of the online portals for business. ECGLS scheme extension till March 2023 is a big sigh of relief and an increased outlay by 50,000 crores will help most of the small & medium Jewellers as a majority of the industry falls under MSME.”
