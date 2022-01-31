Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
GIA examined the largest known laboratory-grown diamond
The examination determined that the 16.41 carat princess cut diamond from the Shanghai Zhengshi Technology Co. Ltd. had the observable characteristics of a diamond produced by the CVD method.
Detailed spectroscopic readings confirmed there was no post-growth treatment to improve the color of the G color, VVS2 clarity man-made diamond.
“GIA has examined thousands of laboratory-grown diamonds since the first gemological description of them by Robert Crowningshield in 1971,” said Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer. “In the decades since, we have shared the results of our detailed research; this is an important aspect of our consumer protection mission.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished