GIA examined the largest known laboratory-grown diamond

Scientists at GIA (the Gemological Institute of America) recently examined the largest known laboratory-grown diamond produced by the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) method.

The examination determined that the 16.41 carat princess cut diamond from the Shanghai Zhengshi Technology Co. Ltd. had the observable characteristics of a diamond produced by the CVD method.

Detailed spectroscopic readings confirmed there was no post-growth treatment to improve the color of the G color, VVS2 clarity man-made diamond.

“GIA has examined thousands of laboratory-grown diamonds since the first gemological description of them by Robert Crowningshield in 1971,” said Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer. “In the decades since, we have shared the results of our detailed research; this is an important aspect of our consumer protection mission.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





