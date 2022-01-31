Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Petra Diamonds improves balance sheet, financial profile
A new revolving credit facility (RCF) with Absa Bank will replace the existing RCF and term lending arrangements with the current South African lender syndicate comprising Absa, Nedbank, RMB and Ninety-One.
The new terms include, among other things, improved structure with a single R1 billion RCF replacing the existing amortising term loan (R856.1 million owed at 31 December 2021 net of unamortised transaction costs of R20.2million) and the R408.8 million RCF.
Petra recently settled the R402.2 million drawn under the existing RCF as of 31 December 2021 from available cash balances.
It said this refinancing reflects an improved group balance sheet and financial profile, supported by a quicker than expected diamond price recovery and the continued recovery of exceptional diamonds.
“The significant improvement in our facility reflects our stronger cash flow generation and improved balance sheet resulting from a robust diamond market and solid operational performance,” said company chief executive Richard Duffy.
The conclusion of the new facility is subject to the completion of appropriate definitive agreements, expected to be finalised during the third quarter to the fiscal year 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished