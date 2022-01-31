Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
De Beers rough diamond sales rakes in $660mln
Company chief executive Bruce Cleaver said there was strong growth in consumer demand for diamond jewellery over the end of the year holiday season.
“As a result, we saw the continuation of robust rough diamond demand in the first sales cycle of the year as buyers focus on restocking depleted inventories,” he said.
De Beers continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales with the sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration.
The group recently increased rough diamond prices at the first sale of the year.
Bloomberg reported last month, citing unnamed sources privy to the goings-on, that De Beers hiked the price of larger stones by about 5%, while some smaller rough stones registered prices increases of about 20%.
Rapaport on the other hand reported that the price increases for larger stones varied between 5% and 12%, while that of smaller stones rose by about 15%.
De Beers raised prices of rough diamonds by about 23% last year as it recovered from the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rattled the industry.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished