JUNWEX SAINT PETERSBURG opens its doors in Russia's nothern capital

Today, under the auspices of Restech Event Management Technology, JUNWEX SAINT PETERSBURG, the 30th JUNWEX anniversary jewelry exhibition was launched today at Expoforum in St. Petersburg.

During the 30 years of its history, the JUNWEX project has always been the first event in Russia to kickstart the jewelry season at the beginning of every February reflecting the vector for further development of the jewelry industry and, despite all crises and pandemics, “trying to match the level of St. Petersburg, the cultural capital of Russia”.

As a rule, the best Russian companies, as well as jewelers from abroad, take part in the exhibition demonstrating magnificent jewelry and watches, cutlery and artistic weapons, representative and souvenir products.

This time more than 650 exhibitors of the jewelry forum occupied the largest exhibition area in St. Petersburg spanning over 24 000 square meters. The guests of the exhibition are about 32 000 people from different regions of the country, the number of registered business contacts is 10,482.

The jewelry forum also features the JUNWEX TECH exposition, an international specialized show of jewelry equipment, where visitors will get acquainted with innovative technologies and the latest materials for jewelry production. The exhibition will run until the coming Sunday.

The opening of JUNWEX SAINT PETERSBURG was preceded by IJA CONF XVIII, an international jewelry conference at which the industry’s stakeholders including owners, managers and marketers discussed the growth of jewelry sales via the Internet. Thirteen speakers shared practical advice, reviewed their own successful cases, and discussed issues that are of concern to industry manufacturers today: promotion on the TikTok social network, targeted and contextual advertising, messenger marketing, brandformance approach, financial models for online stores and developing personal brands. The conference participants talked about brand concepts, showed the most popular positions, trending novelties and offered the best conditions for cooperation. Among other things related to their business in Russia, they touched upon such practical issues as how to work in this country’s retail before March 1, 2022, and after; how to document retail sales and purchase of products, how to transfer precious metals to manufacturers, etc.

The jewelry partners of the conference were INCRUA, KLONDIKE, Primo Prezioso and Excellent.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





