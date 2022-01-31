Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
JUNWEX SAINT PETERSBURG opens its doors in Russia's nothern capital
During the 30 years of its history, the JUNWEX project has always been the first event in Russia to kickstart the jewelry season at the beginning of every February reflecting the vector for further development of the jewelry industry and, despite all crises and pandemics, “trying to match the level of St. Petersburg, the cultural capital of Russia”.
As a rule, the best Russian companies, as well as jewelers from abroad, take part in the exhibition demonstrating magnificent jewelry and watches, cutlery and artistic weapons, representative and souvenir products.
This time more than 650 exhibitors of the jewelry forum occupied the largest exhibition area in St. Petersburg spanning over 24 000 square meters. The guests of the exhibition are about 32 000 people from different regions of the country, the number of registered business contacts is 10,482.
The jewelry forum also features the JUNWEX TECH exposition, an international specialized show of jewelry equipment, where visitors will get acquainted with innovative technologies and the latest materials for jewelry production. The exhibition will run until the coming Sunday.
The opening of JUNWEX SAINT PETERSBURG was preceded by IJA CONF XVIII, an international jewelry conference at which the industry’s stakeholders including owners, managers and marketers discussed the growth of jewelry sales via the Internet. Thirteen speakers shared practical advice, reviewed their own successful cases, and discussed issues that are of concern to industry manufacturers today: promotion on the TikTok social network, targeted and contextual advertising, messenger marketing, brandformance approach, financial models for online stores and developing personal brands. The conference participants talked about brand concepts, showed the most popular positions, trending novelties and offered the best conditions for cooperation. Among other things related to their business in Russia, they touched upon such practical issues as how to work in this country’s retail before March 1, 2022, and after; how to document retail sales and purchase of products, how to transfer precious metals to manufacturers, etc.
The jewelry partners of the conference were INCRUA, KLONDIKE, Primo Prezioso and Excellent.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished