FCRF: Positive trajectory for 89% of all Fancy Color categories in 2021

Today News

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced that year 2021 showed a rise in the price of 89% of all fancy colour categories. Price changes among all 128 categories tracked by the FCRF Fancy Color Diamonds Price Index ranged from -1.3% to +7.9%, with the average change in 2021 being a price increase of 1.7%, as per a press release from FCRF.

The average price of all Fancy Color Diamonds increased 1.7% in 2021, a market recovery from the decrease seen in 2020. Throughout 2021, Blues (2.2%) and Pinks (2%) led to the price increase, while Yellow prices rose 0.9%. Average prices for Fancy Vivids rose 1.6%. Fancy Intense diamonds in all colours and sizes increased by an average of 1.8%, with the only exception being Fancy Intense Yellow 1.5 and 5 carats, which fell 1.3% and 1%, respectively.

In Q4 2021, the average price of all Fancy Color Diamonds rose 0.5%. Price changes among all 128 categories tracked by the FCRF varied between -1.1% to +2.9%. Pink prices increased by an average of 0.6%, a similar rate to the previous quarter.

Blue prices rose by an average of 0.5%, similar to the previous quarter. Prices in all size categories increased or held their price in Q4, with the 1.5-carat category showing the highest increase (1.4%).

Yellow prices rose by 0.4% in Q4 on average, a lower rate compared to Q3. The 2-carat category led the price increase with 1.1%, while 1 and 3 carats were the only categories that showed price decreases, with -0.1% and -0.3%, respectively.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





