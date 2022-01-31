Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
FCRF: Positive trajectory for 89% of all Fancy Color categories in 2021
The average price of all Fancy Color Diamonds increased 1.7% in 2021, a market recovery from the decrease seen in 2020. Throughout 2021, Blues (2.2%) and Pinks (2%) led to the price increase, while Yellow prices rose 0.9%. Average prices for Fancy Vivids rose 1.6%. Fancy Intense diamonds in all colours and sizes increased by an average of 1.8%, with the only exception being Fancy Intense Yellow 1.5 and 5 carats, which fell 1.3% and 1%, respectively.
In Q4 2021, the average price of all Fancy Color Diamonds rose 0.5%. Price changes among all 128 categories tracked by the FCRF varied between -1.1% to +2.9%. Pink prices increased by an average of 0.6%, a similar rate to the previous quarter.
Blue prices rose by an average of 0.5%, similar to the previous quarter. Prices in all size categories increased or held their price in Q4, with the 1.5-carat category showing the highest increase (1.4%).
Yellow prices rose by 0.4% in Q4 on average, a lower rate compared to Q3. The 2-carat category led the price increase with 1.1%, while 1 and 3 carats were the only categories that showed price decreases, with -0.1% and -0.3%, respectively.
