Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Hong Kong’s retail sales of jewellery, watches and clocks up 24% in December 2021
However, analysed by broad type of retail outlet in descending order of the provisional estimate of the value of sales and comparing December 2021 with December 2020, the value of sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts recorded an increase of 24.0%.
For 2021 as a whole, the value of total retail sales was provisionally estimated at $353.0 billion, increased by 8.1% in value and 6.5% in volume over 2020. The value of online retail sales was provisionally estimated at $28.6 billion, increased by 39.0% over 2020.
Meanwhile, for the whole year 2021, retail sales registered for jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts was up 27.3% percent.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished