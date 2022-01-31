Hong Kong’s retail sales of jewellery, watches and clocks up 24% in December 2021

According to Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department latest figures released on January 31 on retail sales, the value of total retail sales in December 2021, provisionally estimated at $33.3 bn, increased by 6.2% compared with the same month in 2020.

However, analysed by broad type of retail outlet in descending order of the provisional estimate of the value of sales and comparing December 2021 with December 2020, the value of sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts recorded an increase of 24.0%.

For 2021 as a whole, the value of total retail sales was provisionally estimated at $353.0 billion, increased by 8.1% in value and 6.5% in volume over 2020. The value of online retail sales was provisionally estimated at $28.6 billion, increased by 39.0% over 2020.

Meanwhile, for the whole year 2021, retail sales registered for jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts was up 27.3% percent.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





