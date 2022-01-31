Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Richemont appoints Dr Bérangère Ruchat as Chief Sustainability Officer
Building upon Richemont’s top-ranking achievements in ESG reporting and commitment to Science Based Targets, Dr Bérangère Ruchat will bring her deep sustainability expertise and collaborative track record to further develop the Group’s vision and step up its sustainability ambition.
Dr Ruchat joins from the Firmenich Group, Switzerland, where she was Chief Sustainability Officer and more recently, Senior Vice President Sustainability.
Dr Ruchat was acknowledged by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development Leading Women Awards for her work in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) in 2016. She also received the Head of Sustainability of the Year award by Ethical Corporation in 2015.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished