Richemont appoints Dr Bérangère Ruchat as Chief Sustainability Officer

Richemont announced the appointment of Dr Bérangère Ruchat as Chief Sustainability Officer, reporting to Burkhart Grund, Chief Finance Officer, effective 1 February 2022.

Building upon Richemont’s top-ranking achievements in ESG reporting and commitment to Science Based Targets, Dr Bérangère Ruchat will bring her deep sustainability expertise and collaborative track record to further develop the Group’s vision and step up its sustainability ambition.

Dr Ruchat joins from the Firmenich Group, Switzerland, where she was Chief Sustainability Officer and more recently, Senior Vice President Sustainability.

Dr Ruchat was acknowledged by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development Leading Women Awards for her work in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) in 2016. She also received the Head of Sustainability of the Year award by Ethical Corporation in 2015.



