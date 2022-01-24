Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
Yesterday
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Gem Diamonds’ Letšeng declares dividend of $13mln in Q4
This also resulted in a cash outflow from Gem Diamonds for withholding taxes of $500 000 as well as a payment of the government’s share of a dividend of $3.9 million.
The group said it strengthened its net cash position to $20.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to $11.7 million net debt, the previous quarter.
It sold 24 790 carats during the period under review against 29 783 carats in the third quarter, generating revenue of $50.0 million and achieving an average price of $2 018 per carat.
Gem Diamonds sold 109 697 carats in 2021, an increase of 11% compared to 99 172 carats in 2020, achieving an average price of $1 835 per carat.
The highest price achieved in the period was $40 130 per carat for a 101.16-carat white diamond, it said.
Five diamonds sold for more than $1.0 million each, generating revenue of $16.3 million during the period, bringing the total number of diamonds sold for greater than $1.0 million to 21 for the year to date, generating revenue of $62.5 million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished