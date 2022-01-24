Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Vast Resources exits Okwa Diamonds JV with Botswana Diamonds, new partner identified
Botswana Diamonds said it has identified alternative potential partners to replace VAST as its joint venture partner in Okwa and has confirmed to Gem Diamonds its commitment to conclude the transaction as initially envisaged.
“Botswana Diamonds, VAST and Gem Diamonds are working together towards a mutually beneficial outcome and have agreed to extend the long-stop date under the sale agreement from 31 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 to allow BOD to secure an alternative joint venture partner,” it said.
“The new partner replacing VAST in the Okwa joint venture may require further approval from the relevant Government of Botswana authorities.”
Botswana Diamonds announced in August 2021 that Okwa Diamonds, a joint venture with Vast in which it has an initial 10% carried interest, had conditionally agreed to acquire Gem Diamonds Botswana, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gem Diamonds for a cash consideration of $4 million.
Gem Diamonds Botswana’s primary asset is the fully permitted Ghaghoo diamond mine in central Botswana, which is currently under care and maintenance.
Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, VAST was responsible for funding Okwa with the first $15 million of funding required for carrying out due diligence, acquiring Gem Diamonds Botswana and placing the mine back into production.
Completion was subject to several conditions (with a long stop date of 31 January 2022) including relevant regulatory and competition authority approvals within Botswana which have now been fulfilled and written approvals have been obtained from the Competition Authority and the Ministry of Mineral Resources.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished