Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
Yesterday
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
The first multi-brand jewelry hypermarket from "585*GOLD" opened in Moscow
More than 60,000 products in different price segments are presented on 1,100 sq. m. - this is six times more than the assortment of a standard store and 30 times more than the number of items on "island" outlets.
The assortment of the new store includes all its own trademarks "585* GOLD", as well as products of more than 30 leading domestic and foreign brands.
The hypermarket unites 4 jewelry chain stores at once: flagship "585*GOLD", premium "585*Diamonds", wedding "Palace of Rings" and luxury design studio "Feliksov Diamonds".
All formats, except "585 * GOLD", are located in a single space and are separated from each other only by individual design styles of each trading floor and color accents.
"No other jewelry retailer in the country now or in the near future will be able to repeat such a format. Because no other chain has such an extensive line of sub-brands, a large number of its own brands and independent trading formats, and also no one in such a volume as 585*GOLD does not work with the direction of a non-jewelry assortment," said Alexey Felixov, general director of the federal franchise network 585*GOLD.
On the hypermarket platform, the jewelry chain has introduced additional services and b2b services for partners. An equipped pavilion for streaming sales has been built in the trading hall. The huge assortment and technical equipment of the new space allow thousands of streams to be carried out both for Russian and foreign audiences.
The 585*ZOLOTOY hypermarket is also designed as a platform for bloggers to work. For them, there is a referral program – a system of earnings based on the recommendation of goods through personal promo codes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished