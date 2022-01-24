The first multi-brand jewelry hypermarket from "585*GOLD" opened in Moscow

Jewelry chain "585*GOLDEN" presented the first hypermarket in the superstore format.

More than 60,000 products in different price segments are presented on 1,100 sq. m. - this is six times more than the assortment of a standard store and 30 times more than the number of items on "island" outlets.

The assortment of the new store includes all its own trademarks "585* GOLD", as well as products of more than 30 leading domestic and foreign brands.

The hypermarket unites 4 jewelry chain stores at once: flagship "585*GOLD", premium "585*Diamonds", wedding "Palace of Rings" and luxury design studio "Feliksov Diamonds".

All formats, except "585 * GOLD", are located in a single space and are separated from each other only by individual design styles of each trading floor and color accents.

"No other jewelry retailer in the country now or in the near future will be able to repeat such a format. Because no other chain has such an extensive line of sub-brands, a large number of its own brands and independent trading formats, and also no one in such a volume as 585*GOLD does not work with the direction of a non-jewelry assortment," said Alexey Felixov, general director of the federal franchise network 585*GOLD.

On the hypermarket platform, the jewelry chain has introduced additional services and b2b services for partners. An equipped pavilion for streaming sales has been built in the trading hall. The huge assortment and technical equipment of the new space allow thousands of streams to be carried out both for Russian and foreign audiences.

The 585*ZOLOTOY hypermarket is also designed as a platform for bloggers to work. For them, there is a referral program – a system of earnings based on the recommendation of goods through personal promo codes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







