Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
Yesterday
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
China Gold to invest $ 47.1 mn to construct a digital mine
A report on China Central Television Financial Channel announced that the digital mine will enable companies under China Gold to improve quality and efficiency by reducing manpower resources by over 10 per cent. Aside from intensifying its geological exploration efforts, it is optimising existing resources, cutting costs and boosting efficiencies through technological innovations such as the digital mine.
Lu Jin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Gold Group Co., Ltd., announced that the group's gold reserves should be more than 2000 tons, but those that can form mining value should be greatly discounted, so the next step is to increase geological exploration.
Lu Jin said that it is expected that in 2022, China gold will continue to invest about 300 million yuan to build digital mines and promote the digital control of the whole smelting process. Some enterprises will reduce front-line personnel by more than 10% through digital construction to further improve quality and efficiency.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished