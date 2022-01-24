Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Sibanye-Stillwater eyes Anglo Platinum’s stake in Kroondal operation
It said the transaction will facilitate the life of the Kroondal operation being extended to 2029 and ensure significant value creation for all stakeholders.
The Kroondal operation is subject to a 50/50 pool and share agreement between Kroondal Operations
Proprietary, which is wholly owned by Sibanye-Stillwater and RPM.
Amplats will dispose of its 50% interest in the Kroondal pool-and-share agreement to Sibanye for the bargain price of just R1.
Sibanye-Stillwater acquired its 50% interest in the Kroondal PSA following its acquisition of Aquarius Platinum in April 2016.
By the end of 2020 certain shafts at the Kroondal operation had reached the boundaries of the Kroondal
PSA lease area.
Sibanye-Stillwater currently operates the Kroondal operation, which is located adjacent to, and up-dip of
Sibanye-Stillwater’s Rustenburg operation and the shallow Klipfontein open pit operation.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished