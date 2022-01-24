Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Vast still hopeful of concluding Zim diamond JV deal
Company chairperson Brian Moritz said discussions are continuing to finalise the right to mine diamonds at the community diamond concession.
“Our discussions with the various Zimbabwe stakeholders remain in line with previous expectations, other than on timing, and we remain confident that we will be able to commence our mining operations in due course,” he said.
The conclusion of the deal was initially stalled by the COVID-19 lock-down measures in Zimbabwe.
It was not clear what is now slowing the deal as Zimbabwe continues to relax the lockdown measures.
Katanga Mining - a joint venture between Vast and the Chiadzwa Community Development Trust is expected to work with the ZCDC to develop the Chiadzwa (Marange) concession.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished