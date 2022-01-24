Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Zim blacklists diamond dealer for manipulating prices – report
The Zimbabwe Independent reports that the move was meant to deal with a diamond-buying syndicate influencing prices on the auction.
Unnamed officials from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) and MMCZ were allegedly accused of setting up a cartel that had been manipulating diamond prices in the southern African country, which benefitted Ahmed, a Lebanese.
“Jamal has been the prominent buyer of diamonds at the auction due to his competitive prices. But there are indications that diamond prices were leaked to him before the auction. He had inside information,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying.
“The calls to bring order on the diamond auction grew louder forcing the government to wield the axe on the diamond dealer. He was told to stop dealing with MMCZ forthwith or risk jail time and deportation.”
The Lebanese denied the allegations levelled against him saying he was a legitimate buyer who offered competitive bids.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished