Anglo Platinum almost doubles PGMs output in 2021

Anglo American’s Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) operations more than doubled refined production in the fourth quarter of 2021, resulting in a record full-year refined production of 5.1 million ounces (oz) compared to 2.7 million oz in 2020.

Refined production for the quarter was about 1,4 million oz compared to 673 000z in 2020, reflecting continued strong performance from the Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) Phase A unit following its successful start-up in November 2020.

It said the build-up in work-in-progress inventory following the temporary closure of the ACP in 2020 has largely been processed and refined.

Anglo said own mined production increased by 2% to 734,200 ounces, primarily from a 15% increase at Amandelbult to 213,600 ounces, reflecting improved mining performance and increased stability at the concentrator.

It said production at Unki increased by 13% to 63,200 ounces due to the successful completion of the debottlenecking project at the concentrator.

This was partially offset by the performance at Mogalakwena and Mototolo, where lower grades were the primary drivers for the production decreases of 2% and 18% respectively. Joint operations increased marginally by 1% to 99,700 ounces.

It said the purchase of concentrate increased by 3% to 369,200 ounces, primarily from third parties reflecting a recovery from the impact of Covid-19 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The full-year average realised basket price of $2,761/PGM ounce primarily reflects the strong realised price for rhodium, particularly in the first half of the year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





