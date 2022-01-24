Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
Today
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Anglo Platinum almost doubles PGMs output in 2021
Refined production for the quarter was about 1,4 million oz compared to 673 000z in 2020, reflecting continued strong performance from the Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) Phase A unit following its successful start-up in November 2020.
It said the build-up in work-in-progress inventory following the temporary closure of the ACP in 2020 has largely been processed and refined.
Anglo said own mined production increased by 2% to 734,200 ounces, primarily from a 15% increase at Amandelbult to 213,600 ounces, reflecting improved mining performance and increased stability at the concentrator.
It said production at Unki increased by 13% to 63,200 ounces due to the successful completion of the debottlenecking project at the concentrator.
This was partially offset by the performance at Mogalakwena and Mototolo, where lower grades were the primary drivers for the production decreases of 2% and 18% respectively. Joint operations increased marginally by 1% to 99,700 ounces.
It said the purchase of concentrate increased by 3% to 369,200 ounces, primarily from third parties reflecting a recovery from the impact of Covid-19 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The full-year average realised basket price of $2,761/PGM ounce primarily reflects the strong realised price for rhodium, particularly in the first half of the year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished