Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
China's gold consumption up 36% in 2021
Gold consumption in China, the world's largest consumer, rose 36.53% year-on-year to 1,120.9 tonnes. It was also up 11.78% compared with consumption in 2019, before the pandemic.
The association in a statement said: "In 2021, under the remarkable results of China's overall economic development and epidemic prevention and control, domestic gold consumption generally maintained a recovery trend and achieved rapid growth compared with the same period in 2020."
Growth in China's gold consumption was led by gold jewellery, jumping 44.99% to 711.29 tonnes on year. Gold bars and coins consumption gained 26.87% in 2021 to 312.86 tonnes.
China's economy rebounded in 2021, with its best growth in a decade, helped by robust exports in a post-coronavirus lockdown comeback.
The association also said that the country's gold output in 2021 fell 9.95% y-o-y to 328.98 tonnes. The annual decline in output was attributed to the shutdown of mines in Shandong and Henan, China's major gold-producing provinces after some gold mine accidents required safety inspections and rectifications.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished