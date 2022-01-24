Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
DMCC welcomes global diamond industry to DDC
The DDC will be held physically, welcoming the global diamond industry to Atlantis-The Palm on 21 February 2022. Now in its fifth edition, the DDC will be held under the theme of ‘The Future of Diamonds’, with industry titans Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers, and Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA set to address the audience in Dubai.
This year’s event will focus on the current opportunities and challenges within the sector, and how global diamond businesses can help shape the future of the industry’s growth. The event will also be live-streamed to an international audience.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Dubai is the fastest-growing Diamond hub in the world. From a position of virtually no diamond trade in 2000, Dubai has become a major trading centre and leader in the industry. I am personally looking forward to engaging with our friends from major diamond centres around the world in Dubai, collaborating to ensure the future of the industry. This is going to be one of the industry’s most exciting and impactful events in recent years, and you can feel the excitement from the market.”
Throughout the week of DDC, the event will begin with a board meeting of the World Diamond Council on 20 February 2022, a DDC Gala dinner and Jewellery World Awards, hosted jointly with Informa Markets on 21 February 2022, the new Jewellery Gems and Technology (JGT) Dubai, from the 22nd to 24th February, and with the World Federation of Diamond Bourses and International Diamond Manufacturers holding their Presidents meeting on the 24th and 25th Feb.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished