DMCC welcomes global diamond industry to DDC

Today News

DMCC has announced the full list of the industry’s leading speakers set to take centre stage at its flagship diamond event, the Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC).

The DDC will be held physically, welcoming the global diamond industry to Atlantis-The Palm on 21 February 2022. Now in its fifth edition, the DDC will be held under the theme of ‘The Future of Diamonds’, with industry titans Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers, and Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA set to address the audience in Dubai.

This year’s event will focus on the current opportunities and challenges within the sector, and how global diamond businesses can help shape the future of the industry’s growth. The event will also be live-streamed to an international audience.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Dubai is the fastest-growing Diamond hub in the world. From a position of virtually no diamond trade in 2000, Dubai has become a major trading centre and leader in the industry. I am personally looking forward to engaging with our friends from major diamond centres around the world in Dubai, collaborating to ensure the future of the industry. This is going to be one of the industry’s most exciting and impactful events in recent years, and you can feel the excitement from the market.”

Throughout the week of DDC, the event will begin with a board meeting of the World Diamond Council on 20 February 2022, a DDC Gala dinner and Jewellery World Awards, hosted jointly with Informa Markets on 21 February 2022, the new Jewellery Gems and Technology (JGT) Dubai, from the 22nd to 24th February, and with the World Federation of Diamond Bourses and International Diamond Manufacturers holding their Presidents meeting on the 24th and 25th Feb.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





