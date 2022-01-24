Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
ALROSA: Restoration of Mir diamond mine will begin no earlier than 2025-2026
As per Filippovsky, ALROSA estimates the cost of Mir restoration at $1.2-1.5 billion. “The construction of such a mine will be estimated at $1.2-1.5 billion in today's prices and will take from 6 to 9 years. The number of expenses will be known exactly when we fully understand the configuration and technical solutions that we will use,” he said cited by Finmarket. A positive decision on the project to restore Mir is expected in the middle of the year, Filippovsky added, saying further that ALROSA plans to finance the diamond mine’s restoration through cash flow, which allows covering all the needs of the project with a margin taking into account its length in time.
According to the company's Deputy CEO, the economics of the mine recovery are positive and the additional exploration of reserves carried out last year showed that the kimberlite body is much larger than previously expected.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished