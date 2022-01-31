Exclusive
Maxim Zemlyakov: “Life must go on!”
Maxim Zemlyakov is the former Director General of the Oryol-ALROSA company, and now he is the owner of ADMS, an Oryol-based company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds. He was appointed the Oryol-ALROSA’s Director General in 2007. After...
31 january 2022
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
In 2021, the platinum market remained in fundamental surplus
The main drivers included a softer than anticipated recovery in demand and a strong rebound in platinum mine supply. In contrast to 2020 and 2019, investors remained largely hesitant buying into platinum’s story for the most part of the year. As a result, platinum finished 2021 at $962 an ounce, losing 14 percent of its value.
The surplus is expected to expand modestly in 2022 as the same driving forces are likely to remain firmly in place during the first half of 2022, or possibly even longer, before starting to dissipate.
Investors are seen as the only power capable of restoring balance to the market where fabricators, despite their growing appetite for metal, are unable to keep up with the pace at which miners and scrap recyclers are supplying platinum to the market. However, this group of market participants will not maintain or build its positions unless it feels that doing so offers some financial benefit, either in the form of capital gains or capital protection. A chronically oversupplied platinum market is therefore unlikely to generate much physical buying from investors in the short to mid-term but could instead become an attractive target for short sellers adding bearish bets. Platinum prices are forecast to slip further in 2022, averaging $1,086 per pound.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished