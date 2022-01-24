Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
Demand for platinum jewellery on the rise in China and Japan
China’s platinum gem-set fabrication increased compared with the previous year, driven by pent-up bridal demand and the launch of new collections and designs, increasing demand for platinum jewellery in the country.
Despite strong competition from gold products, the popularity of platinum branded collections remained robust, as retailers continued to introduce new platinum products with innovative technology and contemporary designs through those branded collections to bring new excitement and novelty to consumers. This partly offset declines in generic products sales and resulted in 6% YoY growth in PGI partner retail sales in 2021.
Platinum jewellery with various materials such as coloured stones, enamel, and melee diamonds provided the needed stimulus to continue to attract interest from retailers and consumers.
The Japanese jewellery market showed remarkable growth in 2021, with an increased comfort level for jewellery sales in-store. Jewellery sales saw a significant jump of 70.7 per cent in units, while platinum jewellery unit sales also rebounded strongly by 68.5 per cent, with jewellery retail sales and high-ticket pieces benefitting in particular.
Japan remains a consistently strong market for platinum, unit sales of all price points for platinum jewellery soared against 2020’s lows and platinum jewellery continues to be well-placed as price polarisation continues.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished