Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
TAGS reports sales of 100% goods in the Jan. 2022 tender
This is attributed to the positive polished sales in the major consumer markets over the Christmas period coupled with limited availability of rough in the markets.
While the company saw strong rough demand across the full range of quality and sizes, there remains a particular focus on the cheaper ranges.
The Tender attracted record demand for bookings to view the Southern African productions, and the company welcomed close to 200 companies from all the leading centres
TAGS, which presented approximately 30,000 carats with a value over $40m in the DDE tender facility in Almas Tower, has reported that 100% of goods were sold to around 60 companies representing all the leading centres.
Prices achieved surpassed expectations, reflecting the strength of the rough market and the exceptionally high levels of demand. TAGS anticipates the market to remain strong in the coming months.
During the week De Beers increased rough prices by around 5-10% in +3gr sizes and as much as 15% in smaller ranges.
This increase was higher than the market had anticipated, but there is still evidence of solid premiums being offered on the secondary market.
TAGS next Tender will take place in Dubai from 24 Feb – 2 March 2022.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished