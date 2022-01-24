Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Record diamond output, revenue for Lucapa in 2021
It said the increase in production was registered despite the impact of reduced alluvial volumes processed due to utilising the alluvial plant to process two kimberlite bulk samples and the additional exploration conducted.
Lucapa said it produced 783 diamonds greater than 4.8 carats last year.
The company’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine also set a new annual revenue record in 2021.
It achieved revenues of $78.1 million for 27,817 carats sold at an average diamond price of $2,808.
This was an increase of 179% compared to revenue of $28 million recorded in 2020 at an average diamond price of $1,371.
Lucapa attributed the increase in revenue to the rebounding demand for diamonds.
It said rough prices increased by more than 30% across the board in 2021.
“2021 was a year of operational growth and consolidation for Lucapa,” said company managing director, Stephen Wetherall.
“We achieved record operational and financial performances…”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished