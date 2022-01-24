Record diamond output, revenue for Lucapa in 2021

ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond recovered a record 24,595 carats in 2021, which was a 4% growth compared to 23,669 carats in 2020.

It said the increase in production was registered despite the impact of reduced alluvial volumes processed due to utilising the alluvial plant to process two kimberlite bulk samples and the additional exploration conducted.

Lucapa said it produced 783 diamonds greater than 4.8 carats last year.

The company’s 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine also set a new annual revenue record in 2021.

It achieved revenues of $78.1 million for 27,817 carats sold at an average diamond price of $2,808.

This was an increase of 179% compared to revenue of $28 million recorded in 2020 at an average diamond price of $1,371.

Lucapa attributed the increase in revenue to the rebounding demand for diamonds.

It said rough prices increased by more than 30% across the board in 2021.

“2021 was a year of operational growth and consolidation for Lucapa,” said company managing director, Stephen Wetherall.

“We achieved record operational and financial performances…”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





