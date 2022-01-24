De Beers lifts 2021 output by 29% to 32.3Mcts

Yesterday News

De Beers’ total rough diamond output increased by 29% to about 32.3 million carats in 2021 from the previous year’s 25.1 million carats, according to Anglo American.

The group had planned higher production of rough diamonds to meet continued strong levels of demand.

Its rough production rose by 15% to 7.7 million carats in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to about 6.7 million carats during the same period last year.

Anglo said De Beers’ Botswana output jumped 23% to 5.2 million carats mainly as a result of the planned treatment of higher-grade ore at Jwaneng, partly offset by lower production at Orapa due to the planned closure of Plant 1 in late 2020.

Namibia production also rose by 16% to 400 000 carats reflecting a reduction in the scheduled maintenance time for the marine fleet.

It said South Africa production was in line with the previous year at 1.3 million carats, as planned plant maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2021 was offset by the processing of higher-grade ore.

Production in Canada was up 1% to 771 000 carats.

“Demand for rough diamonds remained robust, with positive midstream sentiment and strong demand for diamond jewellery continuing over the holiday period, particularly in the key US consumer market,” it said.

Anglo also said that De Beers’ rough diamond sales totalled 7.7 million carats from three sights in the fourth quarter, compared with 6.9 million carats from two sights, a year earlier.

It said the full-year consolidated average realised price increased by 10% to $146 per carat from $133 per carat in 2020, primarily as a result of positive market sentiment which gave rise to a strengthening of the rough price index.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





