Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own.
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
De Beers lifts 2021 output by 29% to 32.3Mcts
The group had planned higher production of rough diamonds to meet continued strong levels of demand.
Its rough production rose by 15% to 7.7 million carats in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to about 6.7 million carats during the same period last year.
Anglo said De Beers’ Botswana output jumped 23% to 5.2 million carats mainly as a result of the planned treatment of higher-grade ore at Jwaneng, partly offset by lower production at Orapa due to the planned closure of Plant 1 in late 2020.
Namibia production also rose by 16% to 400 000 carats reflecting a reduction in the scheduled maintenance time for the marine fleet.
It said South Africa production was in line with the previous year at 1.3 million carats, as planned plant maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2021 was offset by the processing of higher-grade ore.
Production in Canada was up 1% to 771 000 carats.
“Demand for rough diamonds remained robust, with positive midstream sentiment and strong demand for diamond jewellery continuing over the holiday period, particularly in the key US consumer market,” it said.
Anglo also said that De Beers’ rough diamond sales totalled 7.7 million carats from three sights in the fourth quarter, compared with 6.9 million carats from two sights, a year earlier.
It said the full-year consolidated average realised price increased by 10% to $146 per carat from $133 per carat in 2020, primarily as a result of positive market sentiment which gave rise to a strengthening of the rough price index.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished